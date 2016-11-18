Oliver SchnyderBorn 3 October 1973
Oliver Schnyder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1973-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13f9e140-6265-4dba-87c4-bd779ba278e4
Oliver Schnyder Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Schnyder (born October 3, 1973 in Brugg, Switzerland) is a Swiss classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Schnyder Tracks
Sort by
Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor, WoO 59, 'Für Elise'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor, WoO 59, 'Für Elise'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor, WoO 59, 'Für Elise'
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Op.73) 'Emperor'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Op.73) 'Emperor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Op.73) 'Emperor'
Last played on
Vogel als Prophet, from 'Waldszenen, Op.82'
Robert Schumann
Vogel als Prophet, from 'Waldszenen, Op.82'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Vogel als Prophet, from 'Waldszenen, Op.82'
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in D major, Hob.XVIII:11
Joseph Haydn
Keyboard Concerto in D major, Hob.XVIII:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in D major, Hob.XVIII:11
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in F major, H XVIII 3 (3rd mvt)
Oliver Schnyder
Keyboard Concerto in F major, H XVIII 3 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in F major, H XVIII 3 (3rd mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Daniel Behle
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
Daniel Behle
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
4 Lieder, Op 27
Daniel Behle
4 Lieder, Op 27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Lieder, Op 27
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
Daniel Behle
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
Daniel Behle
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
Daniel Behle
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
Daniel Behle
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
Johannes Brahms
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
Johannes Brahms
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
Johannes Brahms
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Franz Schubert
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Last played on
Oliver Schnyder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist