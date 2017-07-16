Shoukichi KinaBorn 10 June 1948
Shoukichi Kina (喜納昌吉 Kina Shōkichi, born June 10, 1948 in Koza, Okinawa), is a Japanese rock musician and politician. He, along with his band Champloose, played a large role in the Okinawan home-grown "folk rock" scene in the 1970s and 1980s. His first big hit was "Haisai Ojisan" ("Hey, old man") in 1972, which he wrote when he was in high school. Songs from the 1980 album Blood Lines, like "Hana" and "Subete no Hito no Kokoro ni Hana o", are frequently heard in international markets.
He was elected a member of the House of Councillors in July 2004. In 2010 he ran for a second term but lost.
