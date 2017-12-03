Pierre AmoyalBorn 22 June 1949
Pierre Amoyal (born 22 June 1949 in Paris) is a French violinist and is the artistic director of the Conservatory of Lausanne.
He owns the "Kochanski" Stradivarius of 1717. It was stolen from him in 1987 and recovered in 1991.
March: Love for Three Oranges
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin Concerto Op 36
Arnold Schoenberg
Poema autunnale (Autumn Poem)
Ottorino Respighi
Concerto (L'Arbre Des Songes)
Henri Dutilleux
3rd movement; Presto from Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364
Yuko Shimizu Amoyal, Camerata de Lausanne, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Pierre Amoyal
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-04T14:25:05
4
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-06T14:25:05
6
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
