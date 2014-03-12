Samantha JadeX Factor winner. Born 18 April 1987
Samantha Jade
1987-04-18
Samantha Jade Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Jade Gibbs (born 18 April 1987) is an ARIA Award-winning Australian singer, songwriter, actress and former child model from Perth, Western Australia. She has written tracks for artists including JoJo and Ashley Tisdale. On 20 November 2012 Jade won the fourth season of The X Factor Australia, the first woman to win the Australian series. She subsequently signed with Sony Music Australia and released her winner's single "What You've Done to Me", which debuted at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart.
