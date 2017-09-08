Eddie GaleBorn 15 August 1941
Eddie Gale
1941-08-15
Eddie Gale Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Gale Stevens Jr. (born August 15, 1941), better known as Eddie Gale, is an American trumpeter known for his work in free jazz, especially with the Sun Ra Arkestra.
Black Rhythm Happening
The Rain
African Sunshine
