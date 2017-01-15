Johnny PachecoBorn 25 March 1935
Johnny Pacheco
Johnny Pacheco Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Pacheco (born 25 March 1935) is a Dominican musician, arranger, composer, producer, and bandleader of Cuban music (guaracha, son montuno, danzón, cha cha chá, guajira-son, pachanga). He is one of the most influential figures in Latin music, best known for being the creator of the Fania All-Stars and Fania Records, and for coining the term "Salsa" to denote the genre.
Pacheco is widely recognized as a salsa pioneer and innovator and is a 9-time Grammy nominee and was awarded the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award by The Latin Recording Academy in 2005.
Johnny Pacheco Tracks
Quimbara
Celia Cruz And Johnny Pacheco
Quimbara
Quimbara
Boogaloo De Johnny
Johnny Pacheco
Boogaloo De Johnny
Boogaloo De Johnny
Moita festa
Johnny Pacheco
Moita festa
Moita festa
Acuyuye
Johnny Pacheco
Acuyuye
Acuyuye
Soy de Batabano
Johnny Pacheco
Soy de Batabano
Soy de Batabano
Dulce Con Dulce
Johnny Pacheco
Dulce Con Dulce
Dulce Con Dulce
Canonazo
Johnny Pacheco
Canonazo
Canonazo
