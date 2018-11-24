Julius EastmanBorn 27 October 1940. Died 28 May 1990
Julius Eastman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1940-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13f33e84-7305-4ba0-8c7f-39742dca43d0
Julius Eastman Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Eastman (October 27, 1940 – May 28, 1990) was an American composer, pianist, vocalist, and dancer whose work fell under minimalism. He was among the first musicians to combine minimalist processes with elements of pop music, as well as, within his music, present dramatic and suspenseful tendencies. He often gave his pieces titles with provocative political intent, such as Evil Nigger and Gay Guerrilla.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julius Eastman Performances & Interviews
Julius Eastman Tracks
Sort by
Evil N****r
Julius Eastman
Evil N****r
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq628.jpglink
Evil N****r
Last played on
Fugue No.7
Julius Eastman
Fugue No.7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue No.7
Performer
Last played on
Fugue No. 7 (1983)
Julius Eastman
Fugue No. 7 (1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue No. 7 (1983)
Performer
Last played on
Joy Boy
Julius Eastman
Joy Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy Boy
Last played on
Eight Songs for a Mad King - the first song
Julius Eastman
Eight Songs for a Mad King - the first song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Eight Songs for a Mad King - the first song
Last played on
Gay Guerrilla
Julius Eastman
Gay Guerrilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gay Guerrilla
Last played on
The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc
Julius Eastman
The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc
Last played on
If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?
Julius Eastman
If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?
Last played on
8 Songs for a mad king
Peter Maxwell Davies
8 Songs for a mad king
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
8 Songs for a mad king
Last played on
Gay Guerrilla, arr. Jace Clayton (closing section)
Julius Eastman
Gay Guerrilla, arr. Jace Clayton (closing section)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gay Guerrilla, arr. Jace Clayton (closing section)
Last played on
Femenine (UK premiere)
Julius Eastman
Femenine (UK premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Femenine (UK premiere)
Last played on
Femenine (Extract)
Julius Eastman
Femenine (Extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Femenine (Extract)
Last played on
Dolmen Music
Meredith Monk
Dolmen Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Dolmen Music
Last played on
The Lady-in-Waithing & To be Sung on Water (8 Songs for a Mad King)
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Lady-in-Waithing & To be Sung on Water (8 Songs for a Mad King)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
The Lady-in-Waithing & To be Sung on Water (8 Songs for a Mad King)
Last played on
Eight Songs for a Mad King
Peter Maxwell Davies
Eight Songs for a Mad King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Eight Songs for a Mad King
Performer
Last played on
Evil N*****
Julius Eastman
Evil N*****
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evil N*****
Last played on
Playlists featuring Julius Eastman
Julius Eastman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gavin Bryars: "I was treated like rock’n’roll royalty and I’ve never had that!"
-
Gavin Bryars in conversation with John Toal
-
Gavin Bryars: "We used the verbal and musical to play off against each other"
-
McMaster meets Monk
-
Meredith Monk
-
Sonic Journey with Gavin Bryars and Blake Morrison
-
Satie
-
Gavin Bryars on '1,2,1-2-3-4'
-
Morton Feldman
-
"I'm very interested in timeless things, rather than necessarily having to reflect right now." Meredith Monk talking in 2005
Back to artist