Methera is an English string quartet which plays traditional music and compositions by the members of the group. They have collaborated with other folk musicians including Karen Tweed, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan.
They recorded for the BBC Radio 3 feature England in Ribbons, and played on the soundtrack of the film Morris: A Life with Bells On. The quartet's eponymous debut album was released in 2008, and they released a live album entitled Methera In Concert in 2010.
The Fox / Blackbird Schottische
Lilly
Da Shaalds (Jigs)
Rising Sun
Da Shaalds O' Foula / Old Favourite
Hagsatra brudmarsch
Da Shaalds
Love Lies Bleeding
Late Longings
Hagastra Brudesmarsch
Fox and Blackbird
Fine Lady
Three Gallies
Magdalenas/Hannah's
Gower Wassail
