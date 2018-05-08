Amanda MaierBorn 19 February 1853. Died 15 July 1894
Amanda Maier
1853-02-19
Amanda Maier Biography
Amanda Röntgen-Maier (19 February 1853 – 15 July 1894) was a Swedish violinist and composer. She was the first female graduate in music direction from the Royal College of Music in Stockholm in 1872.
Amanda Maier Tracks
Violin sonata in B minor (1st movt)
Violin Sonata in B minor (3rd mvt)
Amanda Maier-Rontgen, Frank Almond & William Wolfram
