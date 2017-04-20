SunforestFormed 1969
Sunforest
1969
Sunforest was an English psychedelic folk music trio. It was formed in 1968 by Terry Tucker, Erika Eigen and Freya Hogue. They recorded only one album, Sound of Sunforest on Decca Records. They are best known for their instrumental musical piece "Overture to the Sun" and their song "Lighthouse Keeper", which were featured on the soundtrack to A Clockwork Orange.
Sunforest Tracks
Magician in the Mountain
Magician in the Mountain
Overture to the Sun
Overture to the Sun
