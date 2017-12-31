David Cunningham (born 20 December 1954) is a composer and music producer from Northern Ireland.

Cunningham was born in Armagh on 20 December 1954. Between 1973 and 1977 he attended Maidstone College of Art, in Maidstone in Kent. In 1976 he released Grey Scale, an own-label LP of pieces in minimalist idiom.

From about 1993, drawing on the sonic experiments of Alvin Lucier and the work of Stuart Marshall, Cunningham started to make installations in which sounds within an architectural space were picked up by a microphone and then fed back into the space; the presence of an audience altered both the shape of the space and the sounds within it. A work of this type, The Listening Room, was installed in the Queen's Powder Magazine on Goat Island in Sydney Harbour during the Sydney Biennale of 1998.