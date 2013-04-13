The James Cleaver Quintet
The James Cleaver Quintet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13e039d4-b235-4815-b096-c08d8616e111
Tracks
Sort by
I Do, You Do, We Do, Voodoo
The James Cleaver Quintet
I Do, You Do, We Do, Voodoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Just Stare At It, Eat It
The James Cleaver Quintet
Don't Just Stare At It, Eat It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink & Blues
The James Cleaver Quintet
Pink & Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink & Blues
Last played on
Think Or Swim
The James Cleaver Quintet
Think Or Swim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Or Swim
Last played on
Mock The Weak
The James Cleaver Quintet
Mock The Weak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mock The Weak
Last played on
Eyes For Ears
The James Cleaver Quintet
Eyes For Ears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes For Ears
Last played on
The Shame
The James Cleaver Quintet
The Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shame
Last played on
Chicken Sh*t
The James Cleaver Quintet
Chicken Sh*t
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Sh*t
Last played on
Tnt
The James Cleaver Quintet
Tnt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tnt
Last played on
Chicken
The James Cleaver Quintet
Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist