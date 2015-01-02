DELS
DELS Biography (Wikipedia)
Kieren Gallear, also known as DELS (pronounced "Dels") is a recording artist, graphics designer and filmmaker born in Ipswich, England, currently based in London. Gallear signed with the Ninja Tune imprint, Big Dada in May 2010.
DELS Tracks
Sort by
Burning Beaches
DELS
Burning Beaches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
Burning Beaches
Last played on
Burning Beaches (feat. Rosie Lowe)
DELS
Burning Beaches (feat. Rosie Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02crtmm.jpglink
Burning Beaches (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Last played on
Burning Beaches (FaltyDL Remix)
DELS
Burning Beaches (FaltyDL Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
Burning Beaches (FaltyDL Remix)
Last played on
Pack Of Wolves
DELS
Pack Of Wolves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
Pack Of Wolves
Last played on
Limbo
DELS
Limbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
Limbo
Last played on
You Live In My Head
DELS
You Live In My Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
You Live In My Head
Last played on
Lost For Words
DELS
Lost For Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
Lost For Words
Last played on
RGB
DELS
RGB
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vl.jpglink
RGB
Last played on
Fall Apart
DELS
Fall Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025hh8t.jpglink
Fall Apart
Last played on
