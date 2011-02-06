Gene LeesBorn 8 February 1928. Died 22 April 2010
Gene Lees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13dd9c7f-6d78-441c-9939-68b293fe9b2e
Gene Lees Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Eugene John "Gene" Lees (February 8, 1928 – April 22, 2010) was a Canadian music critic, biographer, lyricist, and journalist. Lees worked as a newspaper journalist in his native Canada before moving to the United States, where he was a music critic and lyricist. His lyrics for Antonio Carlos Jobim's "Corcovado" (released as "Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars"), have been recorded by such notable singers as Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Queen Latifah, and Diana Krall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Lees Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Blow Out The Lamp
Gene Lees
Gonna Blow Out The Lamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Blow Out The Lamp
Last played on
Back to artist