Rallia Christidou (Greek: Ραλλία Χρηστίδου,) is a popular Greek singer originating from Neo Irakleio, Athens. She started her studies in classic guitar and received a diploma from the National music school of Greece. Her name rose to fame when she took part in the second season of the television singing competition Fame Story in which she won the second place, just behind Kalomira, and a record deal with Heaven Music. Since then Rallia enjoyed huge success in Greece and Cyprus becoming one of the best young artists. She made 7 albums, two of them platinum in Cyprus. In 2011 after a fight with Heaven Music, about her last album 'Stin apenanti plevra' and how it will be published, Rallia left the company not wanting to publish her new album along with a newspaper and published it with other label. 'Stin apenanti plevra' is her first album as a composer of all the songs, and as many say, the best album of her career till now, and one of the best in 2011. Rallia cooperated with the biggest names in Greek music such as Giannis Kotsiras and many others, becoming one of the most quality young voices in the Greek music industry.