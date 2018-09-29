FruitAustralian indie folk rock group. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2006
Fruit
1995
Fruit Biography (Wikipedia)
Fruit are an indie folk rock band from Adelaide, Australia. The group was formed in 1995, and consists of Mel Watson (lead vocalist, horn player, songwriter), Susie Keynes (lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter), Sam Lohs (lead vocalist, acoustic guitarist, songwriter), Yanya Boston (drums, percussion), and Brian Ruiz (Bass guitar). In 2003 they won the "Best Live Album" award at the Australian Live Music Awards. Their most recent album is Burn, which was released in June 2005.
Fruit Tracks
copenhagen
Prowler
Life Is A Challenge
What Is Fruit
Machine Play
