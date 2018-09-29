Fruit are an indie folk rock band from Adelaide, Australia. The group was formed in 1995, and consists of Mel Watson (lead vocalist, horn player, songwriter), Susie Keynes (lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter), Sam Lohs (lead vocalist, acoustic guitarist, songwriter), Yanya Boston (drums, percussion), and Brian Ruiz (Bass guitar). In 2003 they won the "Best Live Album" award at the Australian Live Music Awards. Their most recent album is Burn, which was released in June 2005.