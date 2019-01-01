Bobby BloomBorn 15 January 1946. Died 28 February 1974
Bobby Bloom
1946-01-15
Bobby Bloom Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Bloom (January 15, 1946 – February 28, 1974) was an American singer-songwriter. He is known best for being a one-hit wonder with the 1970 song, "Montego Bay", which was co-written with and produced by Jeff Barry.
Bobby Bloom Tracks
Montego Bay
Bobby Bloom
Montego Bay
Montego Bay
Last played on
Montego Bay (solo voice ending)
Bobby Bloom
Montego Bay (solo voice ending)
Montego Bay (solo voice ending)
Last played on
