Hanne Hukkelberg (born 17 April 1979) is a singer-songwriter and producer from Kongsberg, Norway.

Hukkelberg started singing and playing instruments at the age of 3. In her youth, she was a vocalist covering genres such as jazz, rock, and free jazz, and was also a member of the influential doom metal band Funeral in high school, in which she contributed vocals on their second album, In Fields of Pestilent Grief. She earned her degree from the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo.

Hukkelberg graduated from the Norwegian Academy of Music in 2003, establishing herself as a vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist. It was there she met Kåre Chr. Vestrheim – a tutor who would later become one of Hukkelberg’s closest friends and collaborators; also producing her Cast Anchor EP (2003) and breakthrough debut LP Little Things (2004).

In 2006 Hukkelberg released her sophomore album Rykestrasse 68. The album was awarded a Norwegian Grammy in 2007 and released to international acclaim, with the likes of Pitchfork, The Guardian and BBC leading press plaudits.