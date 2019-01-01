Jackie AllenJazz vocalist. Born 19 February 1959
Jackie Allen
1959-02-19
Jackie Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Allen is an American jazz vocalist. Influenced by jazz, folk, and pop singers, Allen is perhaps best known for interpretations of classic jazz ballads. According to critic Scott Yanow, she brings out "the beauty of the lyrics". Critic Thom Jurek said, "her gift with more pop-oriented material is utterly distinctive and even innovative, since there isn't another singer out there who phrases like her".
