Donna HightowerBorn 28 December 1926. Died 19 August 2013
Donna Hightower
1926-12-28
Donna Hightower Biography (Wikipedia)
Donna Lubertha Hightower (December 28, 1926 – August 19, 2013) was an American R&B, soul and jazz singer and songwriter, who recorded and released albums for the Decca and Capitol labels. Later in her career she was based in Europe, where she had a hit in 1972 with "This World Today is a Mess."
Donna Hightower Tracks
Cool daddy cool
Donna Hightower
Cool daddy cool
Cool daddy cool
Last played on
He's My Baby
Donna Hightower
He's My Baby
He's My Baby
Last played on
COOL DADDY
Donna Hightower
COOL DADDY
COOL DADDY
Last played on
Hands Off
Donna Hightower
Hands Off
Hands Off
Last played on
Donna Hightower Links
