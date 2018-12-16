Hridoy KhanBangladeshi musician and composer
Hridoy Khan
Hridoy Khan comes from a musical background.His father, Ripon Khan, renowned as the “Jingle King” of Bangladesh. Hridoy Khan's first album Hridoy Mix was released in 2008. Since then, he became one of the most popular musical artist in Bangladesh. Hridoy is the youngest Music composer in Bangladesh.
Yana Thanaka / Phire To Pabona (feat. Hridoy Khan)
Raj Thillaiyampalam & Mihindu Ariyaratne
Bangladesh Tomao Jonno TOTW
Hridoy Khan
Dhora Debo Na
Hridoy Khan
Chuye Dao Aamay
Hridoy Khan
Chaina Meye
Hridoy Khan
Bolna
Hridoy Khan
Janina Bujhina
Hridoy Khan
Bhalo Lage Na
Hridoy Khan
Chaina Meye (Clip)
Hridoy Khan
Jabi Jodi (feat. Parvej)
Hridoy Khan
Chaina Meye Tumi Instrumental
Hridoy Khan
Arale
Hridoy Khan
Diwana
Hridoy Khan
Aye Hridhoy
Hridoy Khan
Phire To Pabona
Hridoy Khan
