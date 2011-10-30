The Wisdom of HarryFormed 1997. Disbanded 2003
The Wisdom of Harry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13cd4b1a-9edb-4be1-8573-50747a8ae4ef
The Wisdom of Harry Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wisdom of Harry was an experimental electronic music ensemble from London, England. The group was formed by Peter Astor, formerly the singer/songwriter of Weather Prophets and The Loft, in 1997 and began doing remixes for musicians such as Cornelius and Andrew Weatherall. The Wisdom of Harry's early singles were collected and released as Stars of Super 8 in 1999 on Matador Records. The band made two further albums for Matador. In 2000, House of Binary in which Astor pursued a combination of instrumental, electronic compositions and more lyric driven, song-based work. In 2003, "Torch Division" marked a return to songs, including a cover of Anne Briggs' "Tangled Man".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wisdom of Harry Tracks
Sort by
Disney Queen
The Wisdom of Harry
Disney Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disney Queen
Last played on
The Wisdom of Harry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist