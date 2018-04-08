Down to the Bone is an acid jazz group led by British DJ Stuart Wade, who formed the band in 1996 with Chris Morgans (who has now left). The group is very popular in the UK, where it is "hailed as the kings of UK jazz groove."[citation needed] The band's music is a mix of funk and jazz.

As of 2014 there are two sets of Personnel for the band - a US band and a UK band.