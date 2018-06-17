Bríd HarperIrish traditional fiddle player
Bríd Harper
Mrs Carrolls Strathspey, Marquis of Huntly, Beautiful Gortree
Mrs Carrolls Strathspey, Marquis of Huntly, Beautiful Gortree
The Diamond and Reel Joe Bouchard
The Diamond and Reel Joe Bouchard
The Diamond and Reel Joe Bouchard
Knotted Chord
Knotted Chord
Knotted Chord
Jig For Johnny, Finn Frm Fairymount
Jig For Johnny, Finn Frm Fairymount
Jig for Yvette
Jig for Yvette
Jig for Yvette
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
The Warbling Robin, Alex Menzies, The Steeple Chase
The Warbling Robin, Alex Menzies, The Steeple Chase
The Road to Hughie's, The Beech Tree
The Road to Hughie's, The Beech Tree
