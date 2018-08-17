Topi Lehtipuu (born 24 March 1971 in Brisbane, Australia) is a Finnish operatic tenor. He has sung a variety of roles from different periods, including the title role in Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring at the Finnish National Opera, several roles in Mozart operas, including Belmonte in Die Entführung aus dem Serail and Tamino in Die Zauberflöte, both at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, and Ferrando in Così fan tutte at the 2006 Glyndebourne Festival. He has also appeared in Handel's Ariodante (Paris Opera) and as Hylas in Berlioz' Les Troyens (conducted by John Eliot Gardiner). He has worked with other well-known conductors, such as William Christie, Michel Corboz, René Jacobs, Simon Rattle, and Christophe Rousset. Since 2010 Lehtipuu has been the artistic director of Turku Music Festival.

He has also sung concert repertoire including works by J. S. Bach, Monteverdi, Pärt, Rameau, Rautavaara, Schoenberg, and Stravinsky.

Lehtipuu received his musical education at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and has studied with Peter Lindroos, Howard Crook, and Elisabeth Werres.