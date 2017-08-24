Ramiro LopezTechno artist
Ramiro Lopez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03wtnrv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13c7ea9e-d491-46ab-bd2b-8f5ed6ab94f7
Ramiro Lopez Tracks
Sort by
Pachamama
Ramiro Lopez
Pachamama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
Pachamama
Last played on
Paradise
Ramiro Lopez
Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
Paradise
Last played on
Come Closer (feat. Juiet Lopez)
Ramiro Lopez
Come Closer (feat. Juiet Lopez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
Come Closer (feat. Juiet Lopez)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Y.E.A.H.
Ramiro Lopez
Y.E.A.H.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
Y.E.A.H.
Performer
Last played on
Kissive
Ramiro Lopez
Kissive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kissive
Performer
Last played on
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
Coyu, Ramiro Lopez, Ned Shepard & Dillon Francis & Sultan
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
Performer
Last played on
1.2.3...FIRE (Bontan Remix)
Coyu & Ramiro Lopez
1.2.3...FIRE (Bontan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnrv.jpglink
1.2.3...FIRE (Bontan Remix)
Performer
Last played on
1,2,3...Fire
Coyu
1,2,3...Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d48s6.jpglink
1,2,3...Fire
Last played on
Back to artist