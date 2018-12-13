Cliff EdwardsBorn 14 June 1895. Died 17 July 1971
Cliff Edwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dkx06.jpg
1895-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13c554b5-e1c1-4de9-8432-f4c66f7949f1
Cliff Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifton Avon Edwards (June 14, 1895 – July 17, 1971) — known as "Ukulele Ike" — was an American musician, singer, actor and voice actor, who enjoyed considerable popularity in the 1920s and early 1930s, specializing in jazzy renditions of pop standards and novelty tunes. He had a number-one hit with "Singin' in the Rain" in 1929. He also did voices for animated cartoons later in his career, and is best known as the voice of Jiminy Cricket in Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940) and Fun and Fancy Free (1947).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cliff Edwards Tracks
Sort by
When You Wish Upon a Star
Cliff Edwards
When You Wish Upon a Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027wh7n.jpglink
When You Wish Upon a Star
Last played on
When You Wish Upon A Star
Cliff Edwards
When You Wish Upon A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
When You Wish Upon A Star
Last played on
When You Wish Upon A Star (From 'Pinnochio')
Cliff Edwards
When You Wish Upon A Star (From 'Pinnochio')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
It Goes Like This, That Funny Melody
Cliff Edwards
It Goes Like This, That Funny Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
It Goes Like This, That Funny Melody
Last played on
Yes, Sir, That's My Baby
Cliff Edwards
Yes, Sir, That's My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
Yes, Sir, That's My Baby
Last played on
When You Wish Upon A Star
Cliff Edwards
When You Wish Upon A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
When You Wish Upon A Star
Last played on
When You Wish Upon A Star
Cliff Edwards
When You Wish Upon A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
When You Wish Upon A Star
Last played on
A Real Boy
Cliff Edwards
A Real Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lktrc.jpglink
A Real Boy
Last played on
Give A Little Whistle
Cliff Edwards
Give A Little Whistle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lktrc.jpglink
Give A Little Whistle
Last played on
Singin' In The Rain
Cliff Edwards
Singin' In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
Singin' In The Rain
Last played on
That's My Weakness Now
Cliff Edwards
That's My Weakness Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
That's My Weakness Now
Last played on
When I See An Elephant Fly
The Crow Quintet
When I See An Elephant Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx06.jpglink
When I See An Elephant Fly
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cliff Edwards
Cliff Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist