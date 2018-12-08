Max HarrisBorn 15 September 1918. Died 13 March 2004
Max Harris
1918-09-15
Max Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Harris (15 September 1918 – 13 March 2004) was a British film and television composer and arranger. He played the piano and piano accordion.
Max Harris Tracks
Gurney Slade
Strange World Of Gurney Slade
Hang Loose
The Cliffs of Old Tynemouth
Trad.
Just one of those things
Gurney Slade Theme
Fascinatin' rhythm
Open All Hours
Peg O'My Heart
