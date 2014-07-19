Dolores O’RiordanBorn 6 September 1971. Died 15 January 2018
Dolores O’Riordan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtmm.jpg
1971-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13c10976-99f1-4cb4-8fbe-56067e91d865
Dolores O’Riordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolores Mary Eileen O'Riordan (6 September 1971 – 15 January 2018) was an Irish musician, singer and songwriter. She was the vocalist for rock band The Cranberries from 1990 until their break-up in 2003, later reuniting with her band in 2009, which she led until her death in 2018.
O'Riordan's first solo album, Are You Listening?, was released in May 2007 and was followed up by No Baggage in 2009. O'Riordan was known for her lilting mezzo-soprano voice, her emphasised use of keening, and her strong Limerick accent. She appeared as a judge on RTÉ's The Voice of Ireland during the 2013–14 season. In April 2014, O'Riordan joined and began recording new material with the trio D.A.R.K.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dolores O’Riordan Tracks
Sort by
Ordinary Day
Dolores O’Riordan
Ordinary Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtmm.jpglink
Ordinary Day
Last played on
Switch Off The Moment
Dolores O’Riordan
Switch Off The Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtmm.jpglink
Switch Off The Moment
Last played on
Throw Your Arms Around Me
Dolores O’Riordan
Throw Your Arms Around Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtmm.jpglink
Throw Your Arms Around Me
Last played on
The Journey
Dolores O’Riordan
The Journey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtmm.jpglink
The Journey
Last played on
Dolores O’Riordan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Amy Macdonald and the SoundSational Community Choir - This Is The Life
-
The Cranberries - No Need to Argue (Later Archive 1994)
-
The Cranberries - Dreaming My Dreams (Later Archive 1994)
-
Amy Macdonald Live Session!
-
Liz was joined by Dolores O'Riordan from the Cranberries
-
Amy Macdonald | interview and session
-
Sinéad O'Connor: The Healing Room
-
Sinéad O'Connor: Black Boys on Mopeds
-
Sinead O'Connor: Something Beautiful
-
Sinéad O'Connor: If You Had a Vineyard
Back to artist