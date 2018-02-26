Juraj Valčuha (born 1976, Bratislava) is a Slovak conductor.

In his home city, Valčuha studied composition and conducting at the Konzervatórium v Bratislave. He later studied conducting with Ilya Musin in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and with Janos Fürst at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris. From 2003 to 2005, he was an assistant conductor at the Orchestre national de Montpellier and the Opéra national de Montpellier.

Valčuha first guest-conducted the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in 2005. He became the orchestra's principal conductor in the 2009-10 season. He concluded his RAI tenure in 2016. In July 2016, the Teatro di San Carlo announced the appointment of Valčuha as its music director. He is principal guest conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin as of the 2017-18 season, following his initial guest-conducting appearance with the orchestra in the 2014-15 season, and his subsequent return guest-conducting engagement two years later.

Valčuha makes his home in France.