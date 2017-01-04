Rick RossUS rapper. Born 28 January 1976
Rick Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
William Leonard Roberts II (born January 28, 1976), known professionally as Rick Ross, is an American rapper, entrepreneur and record executive.
After releasing his debut single, Hustlin' in 2006, Ross became the subject of a bidding war, receiving offers from Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment and Irv Gotti's Murder Inc., before signing a multi million dollar deal with Jay Z's Def Jam Records. Ross released his debut album Port Of Miami through the label later that year, debuting at the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, with sales of 187,000 units during the first week. Ross released his second studio album, Trilla in 2008, once again debuting atop the Billboard 200.
In 2009, Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group, on which he released his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don't (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me (2017). Ross was also the first artist signed to Diddy's management company Ciroc Entertainment. In early 2012, MTV named Ross as the Hottest MC in the Game.
- Rick Ross - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wppxj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wppxj.jpg2014-12-06T22:00:00.000ZThe boss, Rick Ross, drops by the studio, chats to Charlie and drop his favourite joints.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dqnsz
Rick Ross - Interview
- Rick Ross chats to Charlie Slothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wgwh7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wgwh7.jpg2014-04-28T22:51:00.000ZRick Ross chats to Charlie Sloth about his favourite six songs from his back catalogue.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wjb7j
Rick Ross chats to Charlie Sloth
- Rick Ross talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vqhpl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vqhpl.jpg2014-03-19T10:00:00.000ZUS rapper Rick Ross joins Zane for an in-depth interview.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01vqhr6
Rick Ross talks to Zane Lowe
- Rick Ross chats to Semtexhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jqx6b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jqx6b.jpg2013-10-14T13:56:00.000ZRick Ross chats to Semtex about his passion for his work and just how much effort is involved in production work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jqnb7
Rick Ross chats to Semtex
Rick Ross Tracks
Sort by