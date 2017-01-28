Renn WoodsBorn 1 January 1958
Renn Woods
1958-01-01
Renn Woods Biography
Renn Woods, also known as Ren Woods (born January 1, 1958), is an American film, television and stage actress, vocalist and songwriter. She is best known for her role as Fanta in Roots, and also for her role as "Aquarius" in the film version of Hair and The Moon in "Caroline, Or Change.”
Renn Woods Tracks
Hair (1979) - Aquarius
Galt MacDermot
Hair (1979) - Aquarius
Hair (1979) - Aquarius
Ensemble
Ensemble
Everybody Get Up
Renn Woods
Everybody Get Up
Everybody Get Up
