Hollywood BratsFormed 1971. Disbanded 1974
Hollywood Brats
1971
Hollywood Brats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hollywood Brats were a British glam rock and protopunk band in the early 1970s. They found little commercial success at the time, and split up in 1974, but are regarded as influential on the later punk rock scene.
Hollywood Brats Tracks
Sick On You
Sick On You
Tumble With Me
Tumble With Me
And Then He Kissed Me
And Then He Kissed Me
