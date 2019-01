The Lads are a New Zealand Christian rock/pop group that was formed in 1993. In 2005, after releasing five studio albums, The Lads relocated from New Zealand to Nashville, Tennessee. In 2017, The band started a kids worship series titled Big Big Worship and have relocated back to New Zealand as of August 2018.

