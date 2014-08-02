The LadsFormed 1993
The Lads
1993
The Lads Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lads are a New Zealand Christian rock/pop group that was formed in 1993. In 2005, after releasing five studio albums, The Lads relocated from New Zealand to Nashville, Tennessee. In 2017, The band started a kids worship series titled Big Big Worship and have relocated back to New Zealand as of August 2018.
The Lads Tracks
The Bar
The Ladz
The Bar
The Bar
Last played on
Skokiaan
The Lads
Skokiaan
Skokiaan
Last played on
