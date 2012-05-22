Kero One
Kero One is a Korean-American hip hop MC, producer, and DJ from San Francisco, California. He has been recognized for re-introducing the jazz rap sound in the early to mid 2000's with his groundbreaking jazz-hop album Windmills of the Soul.
