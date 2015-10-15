Glenn TiptonBorn 25 October 1947
Glenn Tipton
1947-10-25
Glenn Raymond Tipton (born 25 October 1947) is an English Grammy Award-winning guitar player and songwriter. Often noted for his complex playing style and classically influenced solos, he is best known as one of the lead guitarists for heavy metal band Judas Priest.
