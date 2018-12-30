Martial SolalBorn 23 August 1927
Martial Solal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br48j.jpg
1927-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13b00208-fff9-4dbd-bfc1-f769c182fbf8
Martial Solal Biography (Wikipedia)
Martial Solal (born August 23, 1927) is a French jazz pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martial Solal Tracks
Sort by
New York Herald Tribune
Martial Solal
New York Herald Tribune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
New York Herald Tribune
Last played on
A Bout de Souffle
Martial Solal
A Bout de Souffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
A Bout de Souffle
Last played on
A Bout de Souffle (1960): La Mort / New York Herald
Martial Solal
A Bout de Souffle (1960): La Mort / New York Herald
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
A Bout de Souffle (1960): La Mort / New York Herald
Last played on
À bout de souffle (1960) - L'amour la mort
Martial Solal
À bout de souffle (1960) - L'amour la mort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
À bout de souffle (1960) - L'amour la mort
Last played on
Poursuite
Martial Solal
Poursuite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Poursuite
Last played on
In and Out
Johnny Griffin
In and Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
In and Out
Last played on
La Mort
Martial Solal
La Mort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
La Mort
Last played on
Breathless (1960) - La Mort
Martial Solal
Breathless (1960) - La Mort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Breathless (1960) - La Mort
Orchestra
Last played on
Brown Rose
Lucky Thompson
Brown Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brown Rose
Last played on
Twisted Blues
Wes Montgomery
Twisted Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tzd0.jpglink
Twisted Blues
Last played on
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
Martial Solal
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
Last played on
Je Cherche apres Titine (feat. Martial Solal)
Henri Crolla
Je Cherche apres Titine (feat. Martial Solal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Je Cherche apres Titine (feat. Martial Solal)
Last played on
Dixieland
Martial Solal
Dixieland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Dixieland
Last played on
Midi 1/4
Roger Guerin, Bernard Hulin, Fernand Verstraete, t; Billy Byers, Luis Fuentes, Andre Paquinet, Benny Vasseur, tb;, Hubert Rostaing, Lucky Thompson, Berney Wilen, reeds; Martial Solal, p; Pierre Michelot, b; Kenny Clarke, d. 1957. & Martial Solal
Midi 1/4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midi 1/4
Performer
Last played on
Body And Soul
Martial Solal
Body And Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Body And Soul
Last played on
Sophisticated Lady
Martial Solal
Sophisticated Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Sophisticated Lady
Suite En Ré Bémol
Martial Solal
Suite En Ré Bémol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Suite En Ré Bémol
I Only Have Eyes For You
Martial Solal
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Balade Du 10 Mars
Martial Solal
Balade Du 10 Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Balade Du 10 Mars
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Martial Solal
What Is This Thing Called Love?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Impromptulm
Martial Solal
Impromptulm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Impromptulm
I Can't Get Started
Martial Solal
I Can't Get Started
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
I Can't Get Started
Cherokee
Martial Solal
Cherokee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Cherokee
Take the A Train/Satin Doll/Solitude
Martial Solal
Take the A Train/Satin Doll/Solitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Take the A Train/Satin Doll/Solitude
Caravan
Martial Solal
Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Caravan
Round Midnight
Martial Solal
Round Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Round Midnight
T for Two
Martial Solal
T for Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
T for Two
Martial Solal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist