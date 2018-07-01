Darbuka Siva is an Indian musician, music producer and an actor based in Chennai, India. Starting out as a drummer/percussionist, he went on to spearhead the critically acclaimed Indian music projects like Yodhakaa and La Pongal.

In 2006, he joined Radio Mirchi as a radio jockey and a producer. In 2013, he was picked as a fellow for OneBeat, an initiative of the U.S. State Department for music-based social entrepreneurship powered by Found Sound Nation, where musicians from around the world launch collaborative projects designed to make a positive impact on local and global communities.

In 2015, he debuted as an actor in the heist action-thriller Indian movie Rajathandhiram, which released on 13 March 2015.

In February 2016, Siva was picked as a Facilitator/Artist-in-residence for The Dosti Music Project, which is a month-long residency and tour in the U.S.

August 2016 saw Siva debuting as a music director for Kidaari. The album was a mix of rooted Tamil folk music with contemporary sounds and textures.