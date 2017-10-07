Daniel Humair (born 23 May 1938 in Geneva) is a drummer, composer, and painter.

He is widely renowned and became a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1986 and Officier in 1992. He has played with many jazz performers notably Jean-Luc Ponty, Michel Portal, Martial Solal, Dexter Gordon, Gerry Mulligan and Eric Dolphy.

Humair is also a talented painter. He describes his own work as "figurative abstract" and has created a coherent œuvre proving his passion and knowledge of artistic painting.