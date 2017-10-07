Daniel HumairBorn 23 May 1938
Daniel Humair
1938-05-23
Biography
Daniel Humair (born 23 May 1938 in Geneva) is a drummer, composer, and painter.
He is widely renowned and became a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1986 and Officier in 1992. He has played with many jazz performers notably Jean-Luc Ponty, Michel Portal, Martial Solal, Dexter Gordon, Gerry Mulligan and Eric Dolphy.
Humair is also a talented painter. He describes his own work as "figurative abstract" and has created a coherent œuvre proving his passion and knowledge of artistic painting.
Tracks
A Bout de Souffle (1960): La Mort / New York Herald
Martial Solal
À bout de souffle (1960) - L'amour la mort
Martial Solal
Lady Bird
Paul Revere
Chicago
Stéphane Grappelli
It's Wonderful
Stéphane Grappelli
Where Or When
Stéphane Grappelli
