Dillie KeaneBorn 23 May 1952
Dillie Keane
1952-05-23
Dillie Keane Biography
Louise Miriam "Dillie" Keane (born 23 May 1952) is an Olivier Award-nominated actress, singer and comedian. She is perhaps best known as one third of the comedy cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda since its 1983 inception, but she has also had a prominent solo career.
One More Campaign
Goodbye Old Friends
Cheap Flights
My Parents
