Frank London Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank London is a New York City-based trumpeter, bandleader, and composer active in klezmer and world music. He also plays various other wind instruments and keyboards, and occasionally sings backup vocals. With The Klezmatics, he won a Grammy award in Contemporary World Music for "Wonder Wheel (lyrics by Woody Guthrie)". He was knighted in 2016, receiving the Hungarian Order of Merit Knight's Cross for his far-reaching influence on the Klezmer music as well as his significant contributions to the preservation of Hungarian-Jewish music and culture.
Frank London Tracks
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Mark Feldman
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Habibi Wa Aneya (Cage & Aviary Remix)
Cage & Aviary
Habibi Wa Aneya (Cage & Aviary Remix)
Habibi Wa Aneya (Cage & Aviary Remix)
Doin' The Oriental 1
Frank London
Doin' The Oriental 1
Doin' The Oriental 1
Tamra Henna
Guy Schalom, Sheik Taha, Ahmed El Saidi, Hassan Reevis, Adam Warne, محمد فوزي & Frank London
Tamra Henna
Tamra Henna
