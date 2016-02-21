Yashin
Yashin Biography (Wikipedia)
Yashin were a British metalcore band formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 2006. They have toured with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Black Veil Brides & Madina Lake and have also played at Download Festival, T in the Park and Sonisphere.
Yashin Tracks
Vultures
The Renegades
Dorothy Gale (feat. Itch)
D.E.A.D.
New Year Or New York
Runaway Train (BBC Live Sesion)
One Step Closer (Linkin Park Cover) (BBC Live Session)
New Year Or New York (BBC Live Session)
Make It Out Alive (BBC Live Session)
Runaway Train
Wherever I May Roam
Make It Out Alive
Stand Up
Friends In High Places
Let It Go
Get Loose!
