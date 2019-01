Yashin were a British metalcore band formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 2006. They have toured with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Black Veil Brides & Madina Lake and have also played at Download Festival, T in the Park and Sonisphere.

