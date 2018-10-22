B.B.E.French trance music project. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2003
1996
B.B.E. Biography (Wikipedia)
B.B.E. was a French-based trance music act, originally composed of Italian record producers Bruno Sanchioni and Bruno Quartier, and French producer Emmanuel Top.
B.B.E. Tracks
Seven Days And One Week (Radio Edit)
Seven Days And One Week (Yotto Remix)
Seven Days And One Week
7 Days and One Week
Seven Days And 1 Week (Emalkay Remix)
7 Days And One Week (1996)
B.B.E. Links
