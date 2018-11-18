Bobby CaldwellUS singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Born 15 August 1951
1951-08-15
Robert Hunter Caldwell (born August 15, 1951) is an American singer and songwriter who recorded the hit single "What You Won't Do for Love" in 1978. After several R&B and smooth jazz albums, Caldwell turned to singing standards from the Great American Songbook. He maintains a loyal following in Japan.
What You Won't Do For Love
What You Won't Do For Love
What You Won't Do For Love - Bobby Caldwell
What You Won't Do For Love - Bobby Caldwell
The House Is Rockin' (feat. Bobby Caldwell)
Sno-Ball
The House Is Rockin' (feat. Bobby Caldwell)
The House Is Rockin' (feat. Bobby Caldwell)
Open Your Eyes
Open Your Eyes
Open Your Eyes
All Of Me
All Of Me
All Of Me
Down For The Third Time
Down For The Third Time
Down For The Third Time
What Would You Do For Love
What Would You Do For Love
What Would You Do For Love
Only The Lonely
Only The Lonely
Only The Lonely
Next Time (I Fall) (Compton White Remix)
Next Time (I Fall) (Compton White Remix)
Next Time (I Fall) (Compton White Remix)
My Flame
My Flame
My Flame
