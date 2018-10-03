SHADED
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cdnsg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/139954fa-d1aa-4fa2-b219-bd6993a71a9f
SHADED Tracks
Sort by
A Familiar Love
SHADED
A Familiar Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
A Familiar Love
Last played on
Chapter 4 (Shaded Remix) (feat. Aquarius Heaven)
Joyce Muniz
Chapter 4 (Shaded Remix) (feat. Aquarius Heaven)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Chapter 4 (Shaded Remix) (feat. Aquarius Heaven)
Last played on
Tell Me
SHADED
Tell Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Tell Me
Last played on
Body Feels
Harvard Bass
Body Feels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Body Feels
Last played on
Rising (Shaded's Realized Dreams Remix) (feat. Human Life, Matt Ossentjuk & Mont Blvck)
Anabel
Rising (Shaded's Realized Dreams Remix) (feat. Human Life, Matt Ossentjuk & Mont Blvck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrgq4.jpglink
Rising (Shaded's Realized Dreams Remix) (feat. Human Life, Matt Ossentjuk & Mont Blvck)
Last played on
Be My Binge
SHADED
Be My Binge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Be My Binge
Last played on
SipTrip
SHADED
SipTrip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
SipTrip
Last played on
Time Wasting
SHADED
Time Wasting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Time Wasting
Last played on
Ripped Kick
SHADED
Ripped Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnsg.jpglink
Ripped Kick
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Shaded, Stand Atlantic
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
Back to artist