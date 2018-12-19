Bikini KillFormed October 1990. Disbanded 1997
Bikini Kill
1990-10
Bikini Kill Biography (Wikipedia)
Bikini Kill was an American punk rock band formed in Olympia, Washington, in October 1990. The group consisted of singer and songwriter Kathleen Hanna, guitarist Billy Karren, bassist Kathi Wilcox, and drummer Tobi Vail. The band is widely considered to be the pioneer of the riot grrrl movement, and was known for its radical feminist lyrics and fiery performances. Their music is characteristically abrasive and hardcore-influenced. After two full-length albums, several EPs and two compilations, they disbanded in 1997.
Bikini Kill Tracks
New Radio
Bikini Kill
New Radio
New Radio
Star Bellied Boy - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Bikini Kill
Star Bellied Boy - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Star Bellied Boy - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Not Right Now - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Bikini Kill
Not Right Now - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Not Right Now - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Rebel Girl
Bikini Kill
Rebel Girl
Rebel Girl
Demi-Rep - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Bikini Kill
Demi-Rep - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Demi-Rep - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Reject All American
Bikini Kill
Reject All American
Reject All American
New Radio - BBC Session 28/03/1993
Bikini Kill
New Radio - BBC Session 28/03/1993
New Radio - BBC Session 28/03/1993
