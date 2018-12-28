NonameChicago rapper. Born 18 September 1991
Noname
1991-09-18
Noname Biography (Wikipedia)
Fatimah Nyeema Warner (born September 18, 1991), better known by her stage name Noname, is an American rapper and poet. Warner is from the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, where she began rapping and performing slam poetry in 2010. In 2013, she gained wider recognition following her appearance on the track "Lost" from Chance the Rapper's popular mixtape Acid Rap.
Noname released her debut mixtape, Telefone, on July 31, 2016, to widespread critical acclaim. Her debut album, Room 25, was released on September 14, 2018; it also received universal acclaim.
