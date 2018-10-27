Alan LovedayViolinist. Born 29 February 1928. Died 12 April 2016
Alan Raymond Loveday (29 February 1928 – 12 April 2016) was a New Zealand violinist. A child prodigy, he became leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and a soloist and leader with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. He was a professor at the Royal College of Music for 17 years from 1955. Loveday married pianist Ruth Stanfield in 1952, and they had two children, including Ian Loveday.
Four Seasons - Summer
Winter Four Seasons - Largo
Fantasia concertante on a theme of Corelli
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 204 (feat. Alan Loveday, Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner)
Concerto in F minor RV.297, Op.8`4 (L'Inverno) for violin and orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
