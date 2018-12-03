Leon Ndugu ChanclerBorn 1 July 1952. Died 3 February 2018
Leon Ndugu Chancler
1952-07-01
Leon "Ndugu" Chancler ( in-DOO-goo CHANSS-lər; July 1, 1952 – February 3, 2018) was a world-renowned American pop, funk and jazz drummer. He further developed his skills and shared his talent as a studio musician, composer, producer and university professor.
PYT Pretty Young Thing
Greg Phillinganes
PYT Pretty Young Thing
PYT Pretty Young Thing
Last played on
The Elements: Earth
Michael White, Baba Daru Oshun, Alice Coltrane, Alice Coltrane, Joe Henderson, Kenneth Nash, Charlie Haden & Leon Ndugu Chancler
The Elements: Earth
The Elements: Earth
Performer
Last played on
