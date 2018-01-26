Camilo Blanes Cortés (born 16 September 1946), better known by his stage name Camilo Sesto, is a Spanish singer. He is also a songwriter, a music producer and composer of romantic pop and rock ballads in the Latino genre. Sesto sang in two pop bands during the 1960s and won a contest in a Madrid TV show. He played a part in the Spanish filming of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Later, he teamed up with singer and producer Juan Pardo, but success would come on its own accord, with his own music works. Camilo Sesto has sold over 175 million albums worldwide, excluding sales of all artists who helped and produced. More than 40 productions for him and other artists, would add up in total between 300 and 400 million albums sold throughout his career and that of others.

As a composer he has written songs for artists such as Ángela Carrasco, Miguel Bosé, Lucía Méndez, Charytín Goyco and José José, among others. Camilo produced and translated the lyrics to Spanish, of an album from the popular Australian band Air Supply. Throughout his career he remained as one of the most influential pioneer artists of rock/ballad in Spanish, that would inspire many newer acts in the Latino music world as well as across Europe.